Teamwork credited for animal award win

St Helens Council’s dog welfare and enforcement team is celebrating winning a prestigious award.

The council was one of only two Merseyside authorities to receive the RSPCA silver award at this year’s Community Animal Welfare Footprint (CAWF) competition.

The team received a bronze award last year and went one better this time after further improvements of good practice, welfare needs, education and partnership working were noted.

On receiving the award at St Helens Town Hall, dog welfare supervisor Pauline Stone said: “The award is a result of great teamwork right throughout the system.

“From the initial call handlers, the welfare officers who collect dogs, the kennels staff who maintain the dogs and the admin team who process the paperwork – this one’s for you.”

Coun Seve Gomez-Aspron, St Helens Council’s cabinet member for green, smart and sustainable borough, said: “The award is a great achievement for the council in a time when resources are limited.

“Staff work hard to provide the best possible service and this has been acknowledged by the CAWF award”.