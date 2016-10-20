Delays likely as roadworks start

Drivers are being warned to expect delays this weekend as road resurfacing work gets under way.

Work will begin at the junctions of Elephant Lane and South Street, Thatto Heath, on Saturday evening, with Elephant Lane closing in both directions from 6pm on Saturday until 5pm on Sunday.

In Earlestown and Newton-le-Willows, Wargrave Road will be closed in both directions from 7am on Sunday until Thursday for carriageway resurfacing at the junction with Victoria Road.

Signed diversion routes will be in place in these areas and access to properties and businesses will be maintained.