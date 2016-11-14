Boar’s Head win right to stay open until 1am on weekends

A popular St Helens pub has won a change in its licensing hours.

The Boar’s Head on Elton Head Road, St Helens, can now stay open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The application will mean the pub can stay open from 10am to midnight Mondays to Thursday and between 11am and 11.30pm on Sunday.

However, councillors on St Helens Council’s licensing committee imposed a number of conditions.

These included rulings that the outside seating area should be closed from 10pm every day, although it will remain open to smokers.

There can be no bottles emptied outside after 8pm and sign warning against bad language must be put up in the beer garden and smoking area.