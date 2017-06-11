England football boss’ congratulations to Newton side

England manager Gareth Southgate has sent a message of congratulations to a Newton junior footie outfit.

Newton-le-Willows Football Club are celebrating after being awarded a £4,500 Grow the Game grant, something that has attracted praise from Southgate.

The grant, which will provide a boost to grassroots football in Newton-le-Willows, has paved the way for the club to create three new under 7s football teams every season for the next season and further develop its girls’ football section including new under 8s, under 10s and under 12s girls’ teams.

The grant will also help fund FA Level 1 training courses for new volunteer coaches and Level 2 courses for Newton-le-Willows FC coaches looking to develop their coaching skills further.

Southgate, said: “I am so pleased that Newton-le-Willows Football Club has secured this Grow the Game grant. The club has worked very hard with Liverpool County FA and the Football Foundation to get more local people playing football so that they can enjoy the many physical and mental benefits that come with playing regular sport.

“Grow the Game is mainly funded by The FA and delivered by the Football Foundation. This is money that is flowing from the very top of the game down to the lowest levels, to help clubs at the grassroots to bear the cost of starting up a new team, whether it be for a new kit, pitch hire or sending volunteers on FA accredited coaching courses.”

Grow the Game is a £2.5m programme funded by The FA and the Football Foundation. It awards grants to grassroots football clubs that wish to create new teams, especially amongst under-represented groups.

Newton-le-Willows FC Chairman Jeff Taylor said: “This Football Foundation grant is a massive boost for our club. Every player’s family makes a financial contribution to the running of the and we have a number of fundraising events too, but schemes like Grow the Game really help us take things further, offering football to as many people as possible in the town.”