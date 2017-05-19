Email hacking claim dropped

The charge against a man accused of harassment has been amended.

It was originally claimed that Paul Stubbs had hacked the complainant’s emails as well as putting a GPS tracker on her car between last April and this January.

But since that hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court last month, the hacking allegation has been dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

The dates between which the alleged offence was committed have also been narrowed to cover only December 28 2016 and January 13.

The 51-year-old, of Bispham Court, Billinge, pleaded not guilty when he appeared at the court.

It had originally been stated in the media that Stubbs was not in court for the hearing but, while he was not in the dock, he was in the room.

Stubbs was remanded on bail on condition that he does not make contact with Andrea Stubbs and will return to the court on June 5 for trial.