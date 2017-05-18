Elizabethan Fayre returns to Prescot

The ever-popular Elizabethan Fayre will return to Prescot on Saturday, June 3, re-creating the town’s famous Tudor Fayres and celebrating its wonderful heritage.

Entertainment will have a distinctly Tudor feel with traditional craft demonstrations and hands-on workshops in pottery, willow making, candle making, calligraphy and wood turning.

New for the first time this year will be a living history village, giving visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the everyday life of a Tudor village complete with blacksmith and apothecary.

There’ll also be the chance to try out some archery with Now Strike Archery, the people behind the village.

Visitors will enjoy performances by Mucky Mountains Morris dancers and there will be the chance to have a go at this traditional dance.

There will also be Tudor dancing and visitors can try out these steps too!

There will be food from the era with a traditional hog roast and the Station Coffee House café is cooking up some Elizabethan food delicacies for the day.

In the 1590s the town's fayres were renowned nationwide, attracting visitors from as far as York and London. Visitors also flocked to Prescot, as at that time it was the site of the only freestanding purpose built Elizabethan theatre outside of London.

In honour of Shakespeare there will be short, family-friendly ‘pop up’ performances of ‘Romeo and Juliet by MATE productions.

They will go on to perform a complete outdoor production of ‘The Tempest’ in the church’s woodland garden on Saturday 10, Sunday 11 June and Saturday 15 July.

The popular bell tower tours of Prescot Parish Church will again be on offer and, new this year, tours of Prescot Church and Cemetery.

There will be exotic animals and native species for visitors to handle, including fox cubs, barn owls, lizards and guinea pigs - which were one of the favourite pets of the Elizabethan era.

The ever-popular birds of prey demonstrations and circus skills workshops will also be back.

Thanks to Townscape Heritage Initiative for sponsoring the living history village, candle making and Tudor dancers and to Prescot Town Council for sponsoring the hog roast and circus skills workshops.

The Fayre will take place in and around Prescot Town Centre, Eccleston Street and Prescot Parish Church on Church Street from 10am to 3pm with free admission.

The Producers’ Market and Arts, Crafts and Gift Fair takes place on the same day.

If you’d like to get involved in the Elizabethan Fayre please call Knowsley Culture Development and Events Service on 0151 443 5353 or email carla.simkin@knowsley.gov.uk