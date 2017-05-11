Eleven knives seized by police in week-long crackdown

Merseyside Police say they took 11 knives off the streets of St Helens during part of a week-long operation across the county.

Mounted police officers visited the town centre on four occasions to offer reassurance to the public and high visibility police patrols and knife wands were used at the local train and bus depots.

Four primary schools were visited and knife awareness literature distributed and test purchases were carried out at seven premises.

In total 11 knives were seized. There were nine arrests for suspicion of possessing a bladed article, one arrest on suspicion of possessing a prohibited weapon and one arrest on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

Now the force has hailed the success of their proactive campaign which aimed to address the issue of knife crime and the ongoing work being done to combat it.

As part of the week officers carried out high visibility patrols in key areas and offered safety, crime reduction and reassurance messages as part of its ongoing work to address the issue of knife crime.

Officers used a variety of tactics in identified hotspot locations across Merseyside including using knife wands and knife arches as well as visiting licensed premises, visiting schools and carrying out knife sweeps and test purchases.

Altogether a number of weapons – including 24 knives were seized – and a total of 62 arrests were made for a variety of offences including possession of a bladed article.

Chief Inspector Keith McLachlan said: “The purpose of the week was not as a knee-jerk reaction to any individual incident but to demonstrate the ongoing work that Merseyside Police does on a day-to-day basis to combat knife crime.

“We want the public to feel reassured that the Force is committed to reducing violent crime and making sure that our streets remain safe.

“We are grateful for the support of the community and our partners in carrying out this work and we will continue to work towards removing knives and dangerous weapons from our streets and bringing those responsible for carrying – and using – them to justice.

“Knives are dangerous and there is no place for them on the streets of Merseyside. Using a knife can have devastating consequences not only for the victim and their family but also the offender. I would urge people to educate themselves, speak to their children and family members and prevent the repeat of any tragedies.

“We will act on all information reported to us around knife crime. Anyone with information can call police on 101 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.”