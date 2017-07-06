Vote for pupils in national singing contest

Children at a St Helens school are hoping to hit all the right notes in a national singing competition.

Broad Oak Primary School has entered the Wellfield School Choir Of The Year contest, organised by children’s charity Wellfield.

A group of pupils appeared in a video singing Over The Rainbow with teacher Sean Moore, which was made at SAE recording studio in Liverpool.

They now need as many votes as possible to win the contest.

The prize is to perform at the 2017 Wellchild awards ceremony in London, which is regularly attended by Prince Harry and a host of celebrity guests.

The five schools with the most votes, as well as the top five fund-raising schools, will go to a judging panel and the overall winners will be selected on Friday, September 8.

Votes can be cast here until Sunday, July 30.