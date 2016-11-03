Town hall’s democracy week

Year six pupils from schools across St Helens recently gathered at the town hall to debate about how they could be involved in some of the town’s decision making.

The two day democracy event saw around 80 pupils display their ideas on projects that could influence decision making and help solve problems such as bad behaviour in classrooms, the impact smoking and alcohol has on communities, gangs - and treatment towards people who dress or look differently.

Ideas such as creating educational videos, poster campaigns and training and resources for teachers were put forward and the children then voted for the project they thought was the best.

The issues discussed were raised by members of the Youth Council at the Local Question Time in July 2016.

Council leaders then wanted to get the views on these same issues from younger children in the borough to ensure that their voices are heard and their ideas influence decisions made.

Councillor Andy Bowden, St Helens Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families, Young People and Education, said: “The democracy debates are a fantastic opportunity for children and young people to get involved and put forward their ideas of how we can help to solve some of the problems that young people face.”

“Some of these children will become the leaders and decision makers of our town and it’s great to see their passion, enthusiasm and creativity.

“I would like to say well done to everyone who took part and all ideas will be taken into consideration.”