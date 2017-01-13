Town hall chiefs urge residents to protect themselves against cold spell

St Helens Council is urging residents to keep warm and well as MET Office forecasts predicts a wintry spell for the North West.

Dropping temperatures and snow or hail are forecasted for today (Friday), which could last into the weekend. The

combination of wind and heavy snow or hail showers could result in very poor travelling conditions locally.

Older and vulnerable people could suffer in the colder weather, so the council is working with its partners to ensure they receive extra care and support, but there are some easy ways to ensure everyone stays warm and well, including:

* Have plenty of hot food and drinks throughout the day.

* Buy your essential groceries (milk, bread, teabags etc.) before the wintry spell arrives.

* Wear lots of thin layers (clothes made from cotton, wool or fleecy fibres) and shoes with a good grip if you go out to avoid slips and falls.

* Homes should be heated to the right temperature: your living room should be 21°C (70°F), and your bedroom and the rest of the house heated to 18°C (65°F).

* If you can’t heat all the rooms you use, heat the living room during the day and your bedroom just before you go to bed. Simple tips include closing curtains at dusk to keep in heat.