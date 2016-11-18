Theme parks inspire youngsters

Creative schoolchildren used their imaginations when they designed a new theme park.

Youngsters from several primary schools were challenged to plan and design a new park for Gulliver’s Theme Parks, which recently bought a 333-acre site in Yorkshire.

Eccleston Lane Ends Primary School pupils with their ideas

They had to market and promote the theme park, including a launch event and grand opening, and the products and services were to stay in line with existing Gulliver’s parks.

The children were told to be as creative as they liked and created a prototype to put on display at the final, which was held at Gulliver’s World in Warrington.

Eccleston Lane Ends Primary School were crowned the winners, with Willow Tree Primary School and Wargrave CE Primary School in second and third.

Longton Lane, St Anne’s Sutton, Sutton Oak, Queen’s Park, St Austin’s, Oakdene, Holy Cross, St James and Carr Mill schools also took part in the challenge.

Natalie Armstrong, primary education co-ordinator at St Helens Chamber, said: “The Primary Enterprise And Innovation Challenge is designed to teach pupils team working, problems solving and decision making - skills that will benefit them throughout their education and future careers.

“All the schools taking part had a fantastic day and we would like to thank Gulliver’s World for making the day possible.”