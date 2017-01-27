Tasty dishes served in cookery competition

Budding chefs cooked up a storm in a competition in St Helens.

Youngsters competed in Springboard’s FutureChef 2017 at St Helens College.

Molly produced a high quality standard menu, with a good combination of balance of flavours and textures. Head judge Gareth Billington

It is a four-stage national competition involving more than 8,000 participants, which is linked to the national curriculum and aims to inspire pupils aged 12 to 16 to develop their cooking skills.

St Julie’s Catholic High School pupil Molly Garber, 14, won a place in the North West regional final.

She served crispy chicken fillet with sweet potato, courgettes and pesto and salsa dips with textures of chocolate.

Molly will compete for a place in the final on Monday, February 6.

She said: “I’m surprised to have won and so excited for the regional final.”

Head judge Gareth Billington, from Sodexo, Everton FC, said: “Molly produced a high quality standard menu, with a good combination of balance of flavours and textures.”

Springboard regional manager Joanne Greenall said: “Springboard’s FutureChef was developed as a result of research into young people’s ideas about the hospitality industry.

“Research revealed that young people really admire high-profile celebrity chefs, yet surprisingly few genuinely consider a career as a chef.

“Springboard’s FutureChef provides teachers and young people with a wonderful insight into the wealth of career opportunities that the hospitality sector has to offer.”

The competition will culminate on Monday, March 27, with the national final taking place at Westminster Kingsway College in London.