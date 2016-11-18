Spy in the enemy camp? New Latics manager is from St Helens

New Latics manager Warren Joyce has revealed his unrivalled sporting pedigree ... as a former pupil of Ray French at Cowley High.

Joyce, who joined the Wigan club from Manchester United earlier this month, attended Cowley High School where he played rugby under the tutelage of former Saints great Frenchie.

Ray French with his MBE medal

“I grew up at a rugby school, Cowley in St Helens, Ray French was there, and I played rugby for England when I was 16, played at Twickenham,” said Joyce.

Joyce, joined Wigan with endorsements from Sir Alex Ferguson and José Mourinho, knows a thing or two about elite level coaching and ranked French as one of the best coaches he’s encountered in any sport.

“Our team at Cowley was the one of the best teams I’ve ever played in, we won 40-odd games including a tour of Australia without conceding a try,” he said.

“We got team of the year once, England were second and Leicester were third.

“Rugby was a big part of my life, and I’d say Ray French as a coach is up there - at an elite level - as one of the best.”