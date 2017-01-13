Reds star Trent Arnold returns to his former school

Rising Reds star Trent Alexander Arnold paid a special visit to his old school to present a personalised signed shirt to his former teachers and students as a thank you for their support during his time at school.

Reds full back, Alexander Arnold, joined Rainhill High aged 12 and recently returned to participate in a specially organised assembly, before handing over the signed shirt he made his professional debut in back in October 2016; a 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup.

After participating in the presentation, Alexander Arnold, said: “I had a fantastic six years at Rainhill High School and cannot thank the teachers and staff enough for their support.

“They really helped me to balance playing football at the Academy, while making sure I got an excellent education, so I would like to personally thank them.”

“To be able to visit the school as a first team player makes me immensely proud and I think that getting a good education is really important in any walk of life, so I would encourage any of the current students to take

school as seriously as possible.”

Rainhill High School headteacher John Pout said: “It is brilliant to be able to welcome Trent back to the school to meet some of the younger students and to receive a special signed shirt.

“Trent has an excellent attitude, got excellent GCSE results, is a polite young man and I am delighted that he is doing so well with LFC.

“We have a fantastic relationship with Liverpool FC which has existed for eight years now and it makes us immensely proud to see Trent and fellow former students Sheyi (Ojo) and Jordon (Ibe) making their debuts for the first team.”

Arnold isn’t the former Rainhill High student to make a name for himself in the Premier League. Ex-Liverpool and current Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is also a former pupil.