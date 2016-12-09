Rainford schools honoured at education awards

A two Rainford schools have scooped a top education award.

Rainford CE Primary and Rainford High were honoured at the Educate Awards 2016.

The primary was named as the Outstanding Teaching of Life Skills awards, while Rainford High was the runners up in Outstanding Commitment to Sport in a Secondary School category.

Over 500 guests gathered for the Educate Awards ceremony held at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, hosted by actor and comedian Neil Fitzmaurice.

The awards, in partnership with Copyrite Systems and Ricoh, is now in its fifth year and is the biggest celebration of education in the North West.

On the night, 21 awards were handed out to schools in Lancashire, Merseyside and Cheshire. A great variety of projects and skills were represented, from entrepreneurial awareness, dazzling stage performances, creative literacy initiatives to inspiring community partnerships.

Rainford CE Primary School won the Outstanding Teaching of Life Skills Award for how it’s preparing pupils for the wider world, from money management to food skills. The judges loved the school’s approach to mental wellbeing, with a learning mentor on hand to support students and a ‘Worry Box’ available with follow up support meetings.

The runner up for the Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School Award was Rainford High Technology College. The school has great overseas links and a fantastic funding setup which helps children at grassroots level show some real talent.

Guests were treated to special performances by talented North West pupils, including BBC Young Musician finalist Andrew Woolcock, Formby High School’s Mundo Afrika Choir and Winstanley College’s three students, Jacob Maguire, Hannah Hill and Sarah Prescot.

Over 250 choristers and a 50 pupil orchestra from nine schools across Merseyside also brought their musical talents together to perform as the Educate Awards Super Choir on the night. Led by choirmaster Matthew O’Keeffe from The Belvedere Academy, performing schools included The Belvedere Academy, Bickerstaffe CE Primary School, Rainford CE Primary School, St Hilda’s CE High School, Liverpool College, Netherton Moss, Archbishop Blanch School, Whitefield Primary school and Academy of St Francis of Assisi.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, says: “The number of entries we had received is testament to the excellence and hard work seen in our schools and colleges across the North West. We are proud to host this event which champions the creativity, diversity and dedication of schools in Merseyside, Cheshire and Lancashire.

“As one judge so eloquently put it – ‘It’s so reassuring to know the next generation of children are in such good hands.’ Congratulations to all of tonight’s winners, runners up and shortlisted schools.”

The winners were chosen by the esteemed judging panel which includes Henry Platten, founder of the multi award-winning eCadet Scheme; Michelle Dow, managing director of All About STEM; James Tartt, Merseyside track athlete and architect; Radio City breakfast host Leanne Campbell; Olympian and managing director of Raise The Bar, Steve Smith; Councillor Gary Millar, Assistant Mayor, Mayoral Lead for Business & International Trade; Chris Walker, regional managing editor of Trinity Mirror North West and North Wales; Lesley Martin-Wright, chief executive of Knowsley Chamber; Fiona Barnet, director of The Foundry Agency; Andrew Pimbley of Wirral’s Claremont Farm; and the education team at the respected Everyman and Playhouse Theatres.

