Pupils travel the world with new technology

Globe-trotting school pupils enjoyed the trip of a lifetime - without even leaving the classroom.

Year three and four pupils at Broad Oak Community Primary School tried out a revolutionary new teaching package named Google Expeditions.

It allows teachers to act as a “guide” and take their class of explorers on virtual school trips around the world and beyond, using only a tablet device and cardboard headsets.

The tablet connects to each headset and at the touch of a screen, a class will automatically jump to a destination - whether it be the top of Mount Everest, outer space or even the human anatomy - which can be viewed at 360 degrees in 3D, complete with sounds to really bring the classroom to life.

There were gasps from amazed pupils as they experienced the Northern Lights, visited Pearl Harbour and blasted off to the moon.

Headteacher Melanie Hignett said: “The children absolutely loved trying out Google Expeditions which gave them a deeper understanding of the world beyond the classroom.

“After all, it’s not every day you get the opportunity to get up close and personal with a blue whale or walk with dinosaurs.”