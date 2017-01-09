Primary receives highest Ofsted rating

A Haydock primary has been hailed as “outstanding” by Ofsted inspectors.

Grange Valley Primary received the accolade after an inspection by the education watchdog.

Inspectors visited Grange Valley mid-November last year and were so impressed with what they found, they scored the previously ‘good’ Haydock school as outstanding across all areas.

Key findings from the glowing report found phonics to be exceptionally well taught; children in early years provision get off to a ‘flying start’; pupils have confidence in their teachers; safeguarding of pupils is a high priority – and that the school's work to promote pupils' personal development and welfare is outstanding.

Inspectors were also full of praise for headteacher Dianne Holcroft’s 'aspirational and ambitious leadership’ which has taken the school from strength to strength in achieving the best possible outcomes for students.

Mrs Holcroft, who has been at the helm for four years, took over the reins at Grange Valley when it was rated as a ‘good’ school.

Putting the latest report down to a great team effort, a delighted Mrs Holcroft said: “I’ve known for a while what a hard-working and ambitious school we are, so for Ofsted to leave such positive comments about staff, pupils and everyone associated with Grange Valley, is a very proud moment for me.

“We’re delighted with this outcome and it is remarkably satisfying to know that we enter the New Year as an outstanding school.”

St Helens Council’s portfolio holder for education, councillor Jeanie Bell, added: “This recent report shows the great strides Grange Valley has made in the last few years and reflects the school’s positive attitude in not settling for second best.”