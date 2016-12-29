Planning permission granted for Rainford school extension

Planning officials in St Helens have granted permission to a Rainford primary to build a outdoor timber classroom in the school grounds.

The decision on the application from Corpus Christi Catholic Primary on Old Lane, Rainford, is one of six applications either received by St Helens Council in the days before Christmas.

Other applications are:

St Helens Council have received a planning application from Austin Carroll to build a detached house with a double garage at 73 Leach Lane, Sutton Leach.

Planning permission has been granted to Cabbage Hall Allotments, Hard Lane, St Helens, to erect a site container (Welfare Unit) and one eco toilet.

St Helens Council have granted planning permission for the demolition of an existing kitchen/wc at 86 Alfred Street, St Helens, and the erection of a single storey rear extension.

Mr J Healey has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to demolish an existing conservatory at The Parchments, Newton-le-Willows and erect a single storey rear extension.

St Helens Council have received a planning application from Mr James Mannering to demolish an existing outbuilding at 2 Greenwood Drive, Newton-le-Willows and erect six houses along with associated works.