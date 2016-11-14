New schools drive launched

Education bosses in Knowsley are launching an innovative education scheme designed to get the borough back into the classroom.

The Education Commission has been established to drive improved education outcomes across the Borough and will build on best practice and provide challenge where needed to address the underlying causes of educational under-performance in Knowsley schools.

Town hall chiefs commissioned research by ResPublica to examine long-term under-performance in educational attainment.

The findings call for change at a national level and across the education sector - from how teachers encourage pupils to achieve through to how head teachers work collaboratively and also focus on how schools are funded and run at a local and national level.

Knowsley’s Education Commission will now be asked to take this research forward.

In particular, the Commission will do three things:-

Firstly, it will draw on the expertise of the Commission’s members and on best practice locally and nationally to set out a work programme which will be designed to improve education outcomes.

Secondly, it will work with education providers in Knowsley and where required across the Liverpool City Region to deliver and evaluate the work programme.

Thirdly, it will design and deliver a locally managed self-improving schools system which will eventually take on the Commission’s role in ensuring that the changes and improvements made are sustainable.

Council leader Andy Moorhead said: “We fully recognise that we need to do everything we can to help to improve educational performance in Knowsley.

“We know that a different approach is needed. That’s why we have invested £1m in order to identify the issues facing our schools and how these can be addressed.

“We know that our schools are becoming increasingly independent so we can’t do this alone and we can’t force them to take part.

“We have established our Education Commission to bring in the people who can help us drive improvements in education, and I hope that schools across our borough will take advantage of the opportunity to improve which we are creating for them.

“The level of improvement we are aiming at won’t happen overnight, but the Education Commission is a step forward in looking to deliver the very best outcomes for Knowsley pupils.”