High school festive fundraiser

A St Helens school is fully embracing the season of goodwill, with a festive blitz of charity donations and fundraising events garnering over £2,000.

Rainford High Technology College raised the impressive figure at their annual Christmas fair on December 7, which was complete with Santa’s grotto, craft stalls, brass band and carol singing.

Money was raised in a joint effort by the whole school - Year Nine students made crafts and gifts to sell; Year 10s contributed gifts for the tombola, and some in Year 11 donated selection boxes for Santa’s grotto.

£1,500 of the generous donations will be split between a number of local charities, with the remaining £500 will be presented to the St Helens Young Carers Centre.

The school will also be donating 300 toys to children at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Ormskirk NHS Trust for Christmas.

Rainford High Principal Ian Young revealed the fair was inspired by members of staff whose children have been in both Alder Hey and Ormskirk hospitals over the Christmas period.

He said: “The care and attention they received by the hospital staff at this difficult time has inspired us as a school to make a difference for others who are in need at Christmas.

“I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who attended and helped organise our fair. Christmas truly is a timy for giving back and being thankful.”