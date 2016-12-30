Family fun at children’s centres

Christmas came early for dozens of families in local children’s centres.

The Central Link and Parr centres managed by St Helens Council hosted two well attended festive events, with a visit from Father Christmas who gave out gifts.

Over 120 children and their parents and guardians decorated Christmas trees, tried some healthy snacks and took part in festive arts and crafts.

The eight children’s centres in convenient locations spread across the borough will break for Christmas, but sessions will begin again from Monday 9 January.

The centres run plenty of fun and informative sessions, with specific activities for children and their mums, dads or grandparents, childminding groups, coffee mornings, and health and wellbeing sessions.

Why not get involved in the new year?

Visit www.sthelens.gov.uk/childrenscentres to learn more, or call the Parr Hub on 01744 671788 or Central Link Hub on 01744 673444.