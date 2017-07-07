Creative students win awards at art exhibition

Awards named after world-famous artists were presented to students during an exhibition of their work.

GCSE art students from St Helens Council’s Tuition Service welcomed guests to a showcase of their artwork at the Beacon Building.

They included parents, pupils, external agencies and the Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens, Coun Joe Pearson and his wife Sylvia.

As well as sharing their work, the exhibition saw students presented with awards for the first time.

Coun Pearson handed the awards, which were named after well-known artists, to winners Andrew Duckworth, Jordon Jones and Tia Baker-Wilson, all 16.

Andrew was awarded the Van Gogh Award for the most improved artist, Tia - who described art as a way of helping her create her own world within a canvas - scooped the Banksy Award for most creative independence, while Jordon picked up the Picasso Award for perseverance.

Tuition Service provides a calm and nurturing environment to help pupils with complex and/or medical needs return to mainstream provision.

Earlier this year, it showed its commitment to promoting good mental health and well-being by becoming an “emotionally healthy” school.

Bill Parr, from awards sponsor LED Commercial Lighting, paid tribute to the service for the support given to his daughter Olivia.

He said: “Words alone could not describe the help and support the staff at Tuition gave my daughter, both while she was at school and since leaving to go to college.

“The staff here always go above and beyond to support their students and without them I know my daughter wouldn’t be where she is now.

“The staff are regularly prepared to give up their own time during holidays and weekends to support pupils struggling with crippling anxiety.”