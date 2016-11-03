Classes to get youngsters moving

A new and unique exercise programme that enables young children to explore and enjoy different ways of getting fit is set to launch at Selwyn Jones Sports Centre later this month.

Specifically designed for children aged two to five years, Born to Move classes teach age appropriate motor skills that improves agility, coordination, endurance, flexibility and speed, through music.

Led by a highly trained teacher who knows how to coach the best from each child - while inspiring a love of movement - the 30 to 45 minute classes for two to three-year-olds includes imagination, exploration and music.

Allowing them to sing and dance their way through a series of simple moves that builds body awareness and balance.

Classes provided for four to five-year-olds include an adventure of discovery, action and song to help them discover how their bodies work as they develop a sense of self awareness, balance and coordination and concentration skills as they interpret music, explore and move to a beat.

Coun Seve Gomez-Aspron, St Helens Council’s portfolio holder for leisure services, said: “Children thrive on enjoyment and a sense of belonging, making new friends developing social skills.

“By bringing your child along to these classes, you will help them encounter these wonderful experiences, while setting up healthy habits for the future.”

Born to Moves launches at Selwyn Jones Sports Centre on Monday, October 31.

For more information, contact Colette Leather by calling 01744 677970 – or email selwynjones@sthelens.gov.uk