Britain’s Got Talent dancers explore equality and diversity

Stars of Britain’s Got Talent took a break from the stage to visit a high school.

Liverpool-based dance troupe MD Productions delivered a religious education day (RED) for students at Rainford High Technology College.

MD Productions deliver the religious education day

They used creativity as a tool to engage and inspire young people, helping them to consider the challenges of society today and make positive changes in their communities.

A total of 240 pupils from year 10 took part in interactive workshops, including choreography, T-shirt design and poster making.

They expressed a range of issues in their work, from gender equality and world peace to girls doing sport and standing against racism.

The day culminated in all 240 pupils coming together to perform a final dance piece, entitled They Don’t Care About Us, using the posters and T-shirts they produced to create performance visuals.

Helen Dack, head of religious education, said: “Here at Rainford High we aim to offer pupils as many opportunities as possible to broaden their outlook on today’s wider issues, which they might not otherwise encounter in their everyday scenarios.

“The RED event was a great way to bring to life some of the key topics covered in the classroom creatively, and to think about how religious education can be used to consider and challenge these important issues.”