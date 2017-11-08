East Lancs Road to be closed this weekend

Motorists in St Helens are being warned to expect delays over the next couple of weekends while cable diversion work takes place.

Scottish Power will be carrying out the work on the weeknds of November 11 and 12, and November 18 and 19.

Because of the engineering work, from 7am on Saturday, November 11 to 7pm on Sunday, November 12, the East Lancs Road will be closed westbound from Windle Island to Houghtons Lane.

However diversions will be in place and a series of traffic management measures will be installed on the A580 and A570.

The following weekend from 7am on Saturday, November 18 to 7pm on Sunday, November 19, the East Lancs will be closed eastbound from Windle Island to City Road.

Diversions will be in place and a series of traffic management measures will be installed on the A580 and A570.

All properties and businesses will remain accessible during these works.

A council spokesman said: “The work is part of the Windle Island Junction Improvement Scheme; a major improvement programme which will see improved safety, smoother traffic flow, and better access in and out of St Helens, implemented at Windle Island.

“It was approved by the Liverpool City Region (LCR) Combined Authority following a successful business case submission to address key issues in St Helens, and to support economic growth in the wider City Region.”

The whole scheme is expected to be completed by early 2019.