Drugs squad officers raid St Helens YMCA

A woman has been arrested in St Helens on suspicion of supplying cocaine and heroin after officers executed a warrant at the town centre’s YMCA.

Drugs squad officers raided the North Road hostel at around 9am on Wednesday.

They seized cash, mobile phones and a number of packages suspected to contain drugs.

The woman, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.

She was taken across the road to St Helens police station on College Street for questioning but was later released pending a disposal decision.

A police spokesman added: “Officers are continuing to urge anyone with information about drugs activity in their area to get in contact.

“Officers will listen to all information received and action can be taken to remove the blight of drugs from our communities.

“Anyone with any information about drugs activity in their area is asked to contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”