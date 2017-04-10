Drugs hotspot house shut down by police

Merseyside Police has been granted a closure order against a property in St Helens following reports of drug related activity and anti-social behaviour.

The force was successful in obtaining a closure order on 19 Providence Court in Charles Street, Liverpool and Knowsley magistrates court on April 7.

The order, supported by the owners of the building, Your Housing, was granted under section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

It prevents anyone except those authorised by Merseyside Police or the owner of the building to carry out maintenance and repair work to access the premises until it expires on July 7.

Constable Mark Semourson Leigh Price from Community Policing said: “This closure order has been achieved to reduce the significant impact drug dealing has on people trying to live their lives in peace in our communities.

“We have listened to and worked with our community to close this property and this will improve the quality of the life of our residents. We will listen and we will act.

“It was clear that this address was a focal point for drug dealing. Merseyside Police is committed to looking after our communities and I would encourage anyone who has any issues in their neighbourhood to contact their local policing team.”

Anyone wanting to speak to the police or provide information can contact the Police via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.