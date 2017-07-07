Drug dealer jailed for heroin and cocaine plot

A man has been jailed for two years after he was stopped with heroin and cocaine worth £20,000 in his car following an investigation by TITAN regional organised crime unit.

Robert Dally, 51, of Blakeacre Road, Halewood pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after he was stopped by police on the slip road of the M6 southbound, near to junction 14 on 4 November 2016. A bag containing half a kilo of heroin and a quantity of cocaine was found during a search of the Vauxhall Zafira he was driving. The total street value of the drugs was estimated to be £20,700.

Dally appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday (28 June 2017) and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Detective Inspector Nick Hughes, from Titan, said: “Criminals who deal in the supply and distribution of controlled drugs, don’t care about the impact that the supply of drugs has in our communities.

“I would like to reassure the decent members of our communities that we will continue to proactively tackle criminal gangs who think nothing of flooding the streets with dangerous drugs in order to profit from other people’s misery.

“I hope today’s sentencing shows anyone involved in drugs supply in the North West – you are not untouchable – you will be caught and put before the courts. Titan will continue to do everything to stop criminals from profiting from the miserable trade of drugs.

“Titan exists to target and dismantle top tier criminal gangs who pose the greatest threat to the North-West public and whose damaging influence stretches throughout the UK and beyond. The key to our success is the work we do side by side with local police forces and national law enforcement agencies and today’s sentencing is a great example of this.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing in their community can call Merseyside Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.