Double arrests made in connection with teenage stabbing

Police have arrested two teenagers after two males were stabbed following a street brawl.

The incident took place on Lower Hall Street, with witnesses reporting seeing several youths fighting in the middle of the street.

The fracas left an 18-year-old man with a stab wound to the side of his head, and a 16-year-old boy was also stabbed under the arm.

The injured pair were both taken to hospital, where they are reported to be in a stable condition.

Officers from Merseyside Police described their injuries as being "consistent with a sharp weapon being used."

Two 16-year-olds from Huyton and Widnes were arrested on suspicion of assault.



Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious that could help is asked to contact 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously and for free on 0800 555111 or via their online form crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online