Dog owners in dock over fouling and microchip offences

Three dog owners from St Helens have been convicted for a variety of offences.

On Thursday 2 November, 20-year-old Jack Cunliffe of Fidler Street, West Park was found guilty in his absence at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court of failing to remove his dog’s faeces after a St Helens Council Dog Welfare and Enforcement Officer witnessed his Dog de Bourdeaux fouling outside St Helens Town Hall in March this year.

Cunliffe - who ran off when challenged by the officer, and provided false details when later apprehended - was fined £110 for the fouling offence; an additional fine of £110 for providing false details to a councillor officer, with costs of £125.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Meanwhile, Pamela Williams of Stephenson Road, Newton-le-Willows was found guilty in her absence at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court the same day (2 November) of failing to comply with the Microchipping of Dogs Regulations 2015.

The court heard how Williams was walking her male Shar-pei dog in Newton, when it was scanned for a microchip transponder by a Dog Welfare and Enforcement Officer. The dog did have a microchip but it was not registered to Williams at her address, and therefore not compliant with the legislation.

Williams was fined £100 with costs of £125 and a surcharge of £30.

Finally, 31-year- old Michael Duffy of Winter Grove, Parr pleaded guilty by post for offences relating to not having a collar and identity tag on his Jack Russell dog when it was found straying, contrary to The Control of Dogs Order 1992.

Duffy also failed to ensure that his pet was chipped, contrary to The Microchipping of Dogs (England) Regulations 2015, resulting him being hit with a fine totalling £280.00.

Commenting on the cases, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Green, Smart and Sustainable Borough, Councillor Terry Shields, said: “What we have here are classic examples of irresponsible dog owners who are failing to take responsibility for their actions.

“Laws surrounding the ownership of dogs have been set for a reason and we will ensure that they are enforced to protect residents and to keep our streets clean from dog mess.

“Dog owners were given enough notice prior to April 2016 when it became compulsory by law for all dogs to be microchipped. Free microchipping was even carried out by the council for free for 12 months before the introduction date, and another event is planned for the end of this month, so there can be no excuses.

“If dogs are found unregistered to the address at which they live, or unchipped at all, then an offence has been committed and the owner will be liable for a hefty fine.”