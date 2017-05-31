Ditch the slippers and get healthy with St Helens community walk

St Helens residents are being invited to take action against heart disease, the nation's biggest killer.

Friendship group, St Helens and Warrington Oddfellows is encouraging people to take part in a "healthy heart walk", which will be led by St Helens Healthy Living and an Oddfellows member.

The family-friendly stroll will take place on Monday, June 5 starting at 12.45pm from outside St Helens Town Hall in Victoria Square.

Julie Webster, Oddfellows Social Organiser said: “Research from the British Heart Foundation (BHF) shows that by being active a few times a day, for even just 10 minutes, can be as influential on your health as giving up smoking or maintaining a balanced diet. But we all know how difficult it can be to take that first step towards getting more exercise, and incorporating it into your daily routine.

“Whatever your fitness level, our stroll around the town centre to Fosters Park is all about getting you moving in a fun and friendly way. And it’s all for a good cause too as we’ll be fundraising for the BHF along the way!”

The walk ends at 17 North Rd in St Helens and will be followed by light refreshments.

St Helens Healthy Living is also hosting a number of free healthy lifestyle presentations at the destination venue from 1pm, for those who do not wish to take part in the walk.

For over 50 years, the British Heart Foundation has pioneered research that has transformed the lives of people living with heart and circulatory conditions.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) – heart and circulatory – is the cause of more than a quarter (26 per cent) of all deaths in the UK with nearly 160,000 deaths each year – an average of 435 people each day or one death every three minutes. Around 42,000 people under the age of 75 in the UK die from CVD each year.

Katherine Stybelski, Fundraising Manager for the British Heart Foundation who promote the benefits of physical activity on heart health said: “The Oddfellows’ activities set an excellent example of how everyone can help themselves by taking exercise in a fun and social way. We hope the event inspires people to take that all-important 10 minutes of activity each day. It really does make the difference in preventing and managing heart disease.”

To book your place and find out more about the Oddfellows’ healthy heart walk call Julie on 01744 895 536, emailjulie.webster@oddfellows.co.uk or visit www.oddfellows.co.uk/HealthyHeart.

Based in St Helens and Warrington, the Society’s members regularly get together to enjoy social events such as talks and trips out, lunches, craft sessions and coffee mornings.

As part of its programme, the Oddfellows is offering a free activity tracker to anyone becoming a member of the society in June to promote the importance of keeping fit on the go.