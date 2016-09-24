Diabetes group’s next meeting

The next meeting of the St Helens and District Group of Diabetes UK will be on Wednesday, October 5 at 7.30pm.

This meeting will be in our usual venue of St Helens Town Hall.

Our speaker will be Dr Dan Cuthbertson, who will be talking to us about: The effects of exercise & inactivity on diabetes.*

Dr Cuthbertson is a Lecturer and Consultant Physician at the University of Liverpool & University Hospital Aintree.

He will be talking to us about the different ways that exercise can affect our diabetes control and also how the lack of it can affect us too.

Anyone with an interest in diabetes is welcome to attend, admission is free, there is always time for asking questions and refreshments are available at the end of the meeting.

A spokesman said: “We also have a large selection of diabetes leaflets available. We would particularly like to welcome anyone

who has been recently diagnosed with diabetes and has not been to a meeting before.”

For further details contact C Bowmaker on 0151 480 0821.