Devoted Richard and Peggy celebrate platinum anniversary

A St Helens couple received a message from the Queen as they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Childhood sweethearts Richard and Margaret Gregson reached the milestone on December 28.

Richard is now aged 95 and Margaret, known as Peg, is 94.

The couple were childhood sweethearts, with Richard then seeing active service during the Second World War.

They were engaged on Peggy’s 21st birthday when Richard came home on leave for the occasion.

They later married in 1946 at Holy Cross RC Church in St Helens.

A few years later they moved to their home at Carr Mill where they have lived for 66 years.

A loving, devoted couple, they have four daughters, Carol, Carmel, Shelagh and Catherine, 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

They celebrated their anniversary with an all day “at home” party with all their family, who helped them to celebrate the occasion in style.