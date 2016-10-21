Details of St Helens’ Remembrance Sunday parade announced

A special Remembrance ceremony takes place in Victoria Square, St Helens, at 10.40am on Sunday, November 13 to honour those who fell during the conflicts of the 20th and 21st centuries - including hundreds of local servicemen and women.

Prior to the service a Remembrance parade, organised by St Helens Council and the Royal British Legion, will make its way from Birchley Street to the war memorial in front of St Helens Town Hall.

The parade will be headed by veterans and young representatives from the cadets, scouts and guides - and will assemble by Birchley Street car park before proceeding to the war memorial.

Those taking part in the parade will be joined by the Mayor of St Helens, Councillor Dave Banks, St Helens South and Whiston MP Marie Rimmer, councillors and civic guests.

There will be a two-minute silence at 11am, followed by a religious service. After the National Anthem, wreaths will be laid at the Cenotaph.

Haydock Male Voice Choir will perform during the event along with Valley Brass Band.

Veterans, current servicemen and women and those who have served in the more recent conflicts are also being invited to attend the town hall following the Remembrance event, to join the Mayor and other guests for light refreshments.

St Helens Council Deputy Leader, Andy Bowden said: “Remembrance Sunday is a welcome opportunity for all of us to pay tribute to those who gave their lives for their country - not just in the two World Wars, but in all the conflicts that have taken place since.”

Other local events will also be taking place to mark the occasion. In Newton-le-Willows the focal point will be the war memorial at Earlestown Town Hall, with the event due to get underway at 10:45am.

St Helens North MP Conor McGinn and Deputy Mayor of St Helens Councillor Joe Pearson are among those due to attend.