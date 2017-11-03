Details announced for celebration of Tom van Vollenhoven’s life

A special service to celebrate the life of Saints’ legend Tom van Vollenhoven will be held at St Helens Parish Church next Thursday (7pm).

The South African-born winger, who died a couple of weeks ago at the age of 82, enjoyed a prolific rugby league career at Knowsley Road after switching codes, becoming a sensation with the club in a career spanning a decade from 1957.

Tom van Vollenhoven in 2012

During this time, he amassed a club record 392 tries in 408 appearances.

This includes a record 62 in the 1958–59 Northern Rugby Football League season.

In 2000, he was inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame.

Further details of the service will be revealed in due course.