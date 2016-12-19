Demolition work at waste site after fire

A huge waste facility gutted by a massive fire is in the process of being demolished.

A statement from Remondis in Prescot said the area was classed as a demolition site due to the nature and location of the blaze.

An enormous fire, which at its height measured about 100m by 100m, tore through one of the warehouses at the waste transfer facility on Sunday December 4.

Demolition work had to take place while fire crews were still at the scene on Carr Lane to allow the last pockets of flames to be reached.

Roads had to be shut and business premises evacuated while the emergency services tackled the blaze, while those living nearby were advised to keep their windows and doors shut throughout the operation.

A statement from the company said: “Remondis UK continues to be in communication with the Environment Agency, Public Health England, the Health and Safety Executive, the fire services and the local council, working together to bring this to a close.

“We would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support and patience while we ensure that this is dealt with properly to manage and mitigate the impact on the environment and local community.”