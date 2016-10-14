Delays expected as roadworks get underway in Eccleston Park this weekend

Commuters are being warned to expected delays in the Eccleston Park area this weekend because of re-surfacing work.

A council spokesman said: “Delays are likely as roadworks get underway in the Eccleston Park area of St Helens from Saturday 15 October, as carriageway resurfacing works commence at the junctions of St Helens Road and Burrows Lane and St James Road.

“Burrows Lane and St James Road will be affected by road closures in both directions from 6pm on Saturday until 7pm on Sunday. A signed diversion route will be in place.

“Work is expected to last up to three days.”

To find out about roadworks in St Helens, visit www.sthelens.gov.uk/traffic-travel-parking/roadworks