Delays expected as Lidl roadworks get underway

Motorists are warned to expect major delays next week as carriageway resurfacing works begin for the new Lidl supermarket on A58 Park Road.

The resurfacing works begin on Monday, October 9 and are expected to be complete by Monday, October 16.

During this time, Park Road and Blackbrook Road will remain open with temporary two-way signals in effect, and Boardmans Lane will remain on a one-way closure.

Work will continue after the week of resurfacing works but with less severe delays expected.

For more information on roadworks in St Helens, visit www.sthelens.gov.uk/traffic-travel-parking.