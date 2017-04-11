Death of popular teacher ruled accidental

A popular and award-winning Billinge primary school teacher died while out running, an inquest has ruled.

Alison Grace was out running along Birchley Road in Billinge last year when she was hit by a car.

The 48-year-old died at the scene.

A coroner has now ruled that Ms Grace’s death was an accident after an inquest into her death.

The hearing was told the mother-of-two was off work during a half-term break and decided to go out for a run.

But the inquest, held at St Helens Town Hall, also heard there were no witnesses to the incident which led to her death.

However, a police probe found there was no evidence the car which hit her had been speeding and coroner Christopher Sumner concluded Ms Grace’s death was an accident.

Ms Grace taught at Lamberhead Green Community Primary School in Orrell but was described by her family as a “true Billinger”.

Leslie Grace, Alison’s father, said: “Alison was a wonderful daughter and mother to Emma and Joe. She was also a very talented lady.

“She was born and bred in Billinge which made her a true Billinger. She gained a first class honours degree in textile design at Loughborough College of Art and won a National Award for her designs.

“She was presented with the Sir Frank Warner Memorial Medal by the Princess Royal at a dinner at the Vintners Hotel in London.

“She became a freelance hat designer for a company called Fredbare who supplied Harrods and outlets all over the world. She qualified as a teacher and taught primary school in Wigan for 23 years.

“She truly was our amazing Grace and will be sadly missed by her mother, father and brother and sister.”

Jane Chambers, headteacher of Orrell Lamberhead Green Commmunity Primary School, added: “She was a very talented and dedicated teacher who was held in respect by all her colleagues and the children. She always acted with great integrity and did her best for all children.

“She was a very talented artist and had worked with lots of groups of children to produce pieces of art that are on display in the school today.”