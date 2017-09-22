Date for annual family procession is set

The annual St Helens Family Rosary Procession takes place on Sunday, October 1 in the town centre.

Led by Bishop Rev John Rawsthorne, the Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens, Coun Joe Pearson and Sylvia Pearson, together with other clergy, the 57th edition of the procession starts at 3pm.

Dean Canon Tom Neylon attending the 55th St Helens Rosary Procession

Participants should assemble in Church Square at 2.45pm. Following local, national and international prayer intentions, the Procession passes through the town centre reciting the Holy Rosary, ending with a Benediction service on this occasion, at the church of St Mary’s Lowe House.

The vast majority of the Procession takes place on pedestrian or pavement areas with road crossings being done as far as possible at controlled pedestrian crossings.

Starting at Church Square, this year’s route proceeds up Church Street and Ormskirk Street, turning into Barrow Street then Victoria Square.

After crossing over on to the Town Hall Piazza, it turns left along Corporation Street, crossing over into College Street, then round the YMCA corner into North Road.

From there the Procession continues until just before Ward Street, then crossing over North Road and Volunteer Street, arriving at St Mary’s, Lowe House RC church.

All those whose faith embraces the practice of reciting the Holy Rosary are invited to attend.

Participants are reminded to wear suitable clothing and footwear for the weather on the day and that all Children and Young People taking part in the Procession are to be accompanied by and in the care of a Parent or Guardian.

Any wheelchair participants are asked to wear appropriate protective clothing and should ensure their safety belt is secured.

The origin of the St Helens Annual Rosary Procession dates back to the late 1950s, when Holy Cross parishioner, Martin Byrne, was seriously ill and pledged in prayer that if he recovered, he would ensure that an Annual Rosary Procession was initiated in the town.

As history shows, both of these events happened and the tradition has carried on unbroken to this day. Sadly, Martin is no longer with us, but his legacy lives on in the form of the Annual Family Rosary Procession in St Helens.