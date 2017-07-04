Dangerous motorbike driver arrested

Police have arrested a man for dangerously driving of an off-road motorbike.

Officers were called to Billinge at around 2.30pm on Sunday July 2 to reports of a male riding a scrambler bike dangerously in the area of Birchley Road playing fields.

An image was provided of the incident and shared to social media. Following enquiries, a 23-year-old man from Dentons Green was last night arrested on suspicion of burglary other, dangerous driving, Section 4 public order, and driving without insurance. He has been taken to a police station for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the motorbike, which is suspected of being stolen from an address in Huyton on June 27.

Chief Insp Gary O’Rourke, who leads the force’s Operation Brookdale response to off-road bike issues, said: “This arrest is a great example of the positive action we can and will take when members of our communities provide information on the illegal and nuisance use of off-road motorbikes.

“I would encourage people to pass on information and send us images or footage of any incidents, which allows us to investigate fully and bring those responsible to justice.

He added: “Our officers continue to work proactively to find and disrupt those who use and store illegal and nuisance off-road motorbikes.

“We will continue to act on any information so if you know where these bikes are being stored or who is storing them, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”