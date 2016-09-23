Dangerous medication stolen from town centre

Police in St Helens are appealing for the public to be cautious after prescription medication was stolen.

The medication was in a blue rucksack which was reported stolen in the Church Street area at 11.45am on Wednesday, September 21.

The medication includes Zopiclone, Venlafaxine, Ezetimibe, Penrindropil, Aspirin and Zapain tablets.

Officers are warning people that taking any medication which hasn't been prescribed for them can be dangerous.

Anyone who finds any of the medication should hand it in to any pharmacy or police station or call officers on the 101 number.