Dance duo bring new tour to town

A new stage show featuring Strictly Come Dancing stars is heading to St Helens.

Somewhere In Time – An Audience With Ian Waite and Natalie Lowe promises dance fans and audiences a night to remember when it comes to St Helens Theatre Royal.

The production follows Strictly’s favourite couple first successful UK tour earlier this year and will run across the country from March to June 2017.

They will dance their way through 68 shows in 62 venues when they travel across England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales and will stop in St Helens on June 10.

Ian and Natalie have created an entire new show with specially choreographed routines of their favourite Ballroom and Latin dances, styles which the couple specialise in – Ian in Latin American and Natalie in Ballroom.

Audiences will be transported to a time of tradition and romance, and new music has also been developed to accompany the routines. The dance showcase spectacular will also feature stories, laughter, and a close-up look at the lives of Ian and Natalie. Natalie can been seen in the current series of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing putting celebrity dance partner, Olympic gold medallist long jumper Greg Rutherford, through his paces.

Ian and Natalie have created an entire new show with specially choreographed routines of their favourite Ballroom and Latin dances, styles which the couple specialise in – Ian in Latin American and Natalie in Ballroom.

Audiences will be transported to a time of tradition and romance, and new music has also been developed to accompany the routines. The dance showcase spectacular will also feature stories, laughter, and a close-up look at the lives of Ian and Natalie. Natalie can been seen in the current series of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing putting celebrity dance partner, Olympic gold medallist long jumper Greg Rutherford, through his paces.

The thirty-six-year-old Australian said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce our new tour for 2017, it’s always a pleasure dancing with Ian. I’m loving every minute of this series of Strictly, but it’s also such an amazing feeling taking a new show out on the road and meeting the fans.

“It’s a very special feeling seeing the faces of audience members and how much they are enjoying the performances.”

Since hanging up his dance shoes on Strictly, Ian has become a firm favourite behind the scenes on Strictly Come Dancing’s It Takes Two programme with his very own slot, Waite’s Wednesday Warm-Up – during which he casts his expert eye over the weekly progress of the celebrities and their professional partners.

Forty-five-year-old Ian, from Reading, said: “Natalie and I had an incredible time touring the country earlier this year for our first ever UK tour. We were overwhelmed and humbled with the response we received.

“And now we’re thrilled to announce that we’ll be back on the road next year with even more dates for 2017. Wonderful dance routines, beautiful music, stunning costumes, amusing tales and plenty of romance – what’s not to like. See you there!”

Tickets are £46 for VIP Meet and Greet, £26 per adult, £24.50 for concessions and £22.50 for children. To book visit the box office, call 01744 756 000 or visit sthelenstheatreroyal.com.