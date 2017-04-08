Dad’s marathon bid for son who died of undiagnosed heart condition

A grieving dad whose son died suddenly from an undiagnosed heart condition is preparing to embark on a marathon challenge in his memory.

Kevin Nicholas is currently in training to compete in the London Marathon to raise funds for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young).

The 26.2-mile challenge is in memory of his son James, who died aged 21 in 2012.

Kevin said: “I am taking on one of my biggest challenges so far this year! I am running the London marathon for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) on April 23 this year in memory of my son James who passed away on October 21, 2012 from a cardiac arrest four days before his 22nd birthday.

“James was your typical cheeky chappie who was living his life to the full and was never ill, never had any indication of a heart condition.

“Since James passed we as a family and some very close friends have set up the James Nicholas Foundation to keep James' name alive and have raised nearly £60,000 in the last three and a half years.

“With the funds raised we have managed to screen more than 400 people aged 14 to 35 with a further four days of screening this year.

“We do this to keep James' name and memory alive and in the hope of preventing another family and friends going through the heartache that we are still going through.”

To donate visit www.virginmoneygiving.com/KevinNicholasRunningForJames