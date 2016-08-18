Cunningham: Smith not on radar

Saints boss Keiron Cunningham has denied speculation Wigan half-back Matty Smith is on his way to Langtree Park next term.

Cunningham has said Smith, a former St Helens player, is ‘not on their radar’ after reports suggesting the England half-back will leave the DW Stadium at the end of the season to return to his home-town club.

“Players have agents and managers and if it suits them to put things in the press that’s what happens,” Cunningham told BBC Radio Merseyside.

Despite Cunningham’s claim, Smith, who joined Wigan in 2012, is still expected to be in the Red Vee next season, on what is reported to be a four-year deal.

Cunningham added: “Matty is a good player but isn’t on the radar. It was a bit of a shock when we saw what was in the press.

“We’ve got to have a plan A, B, C, to Z because that’s just the way the game is these days.

“They have got to be the right calibre of player and the right fit for the squad. We’re not looking for short-term fixes.”

