Woman told by court to keep ‘dangerous’ British Bulldog type on a lead

A St Helens woman has been ordered to permanently keep her dog on a lead while out in public after it attacked another dog.

Victoria Raisbeck Crewe of Womack Gardens, St Helens, admitted the offence of allowing her male British Bulldog type dog to be dangerous and not kept under proper control in a public place following an incident in March this year.

Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates Court heard that on the day in question, the British Bulldog known as “H” attacked a complainant’s dog which was on a lead while out in Ranworth Gardens, St Helens.

The incident was reported to St Helens Council’s Dog Welfare and Enforcement Service, who investigated the incident and brought the matter to court.

Magistrates ordered that the dog must be kept on a short, non-extendable lead at all times when out in a public place.

Coun Seve Gomez-Aspron, cabinet member for green, smart and sustainable borough, said: “Dog owners are responsible for controlling their dogs’ behaviour when out in public. Failure to do so can result in prosecution and the dog being destroyed.

“Luckily this incident didn’t lead to any serious damage being caused, but should act as a stark reminder to dog owners of the consequences they face if they do not keep their dog under control.”