Woman found in street with serious head injury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was found collapsed in the street with a serious head injury.

Officers were called to on Ormskirk Street, St Helens, by paramedics at 4pm on Friday after the woman, who is in her 40s, was discovered and taken to hospital where she is being treated for a serious head injury.

It is not clear at this stage how she sustained in the injury.

The woman has been identified and her family are in the process of being informed but detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the woman in the hours beforehand.

It is believed she was seen on Claughton Street heading in the direction of Ormskirk Street at around 2.30pm on Friday. She is described as a white female, of slim build, 5ft 4 in tall, wearing a dark coloured parka coat with fur on the collar, blue jeans and brown boots.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6510 or 0151 777 6064.