Woman found collapsed in town centre dies

A woman who was found collapsed in a St Helens town centre street has died, police have announced.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was found in a car park on Ormskirk Street on Friday, December 16.

She was taken to hospital but died of her injuries.

Police says she had suffered serious head injuries.

Detectives say they are unsure how she sustained her injuries.

It is believed she was seen on Claughton Street heading in the direction of Ormskirk Street at around 2.30pm on the day of her death.

She is described as white, of slim build, 5ft 4ins tall, wearing a dark coloured parka coat with fur on the collar, blue jeans and brown boots.