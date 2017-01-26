Warning after prescription medication was lost

Police are appealing for people to be cautious after prescription medication was lost.

They received a report at 12.20pm today that someone had lost medication in the King Street area of Newton-le-Willows.

The medication was 28 5mg Nitrazepam tablets in a blister pack.

Police are reminding people that taking any medication that has not been prescribed for them can be dangerous and, in this case, can prove fatal.

Anyone who finds any of the medication is asked to hand it in to a pharmacy or police station or call officers on 101.