Warning after medication left on bus

Police are urging people to be cautious after medication was lost on a bus.

They were called at 2.25pm today after a woman arrived home on Cecil Street and realised she had left a bag containing medication on the 320 Arriva bus from St Helens to Wigan.

Enquiries were made with the bus company but they were not able to find the medication.

The bag contained 20mg of anti-depressant sertraline, 30mg of pain relief dihydrocodeine and 30mg of propranolol, which is used to treat anxiety.

Police are warning people that medication which has not been prescribed for them can be dangerous and, in some circumstances, can prove fatal.

Anyone who finds the medication is asked to immediately hand it in to any pharmacy or police station or call police on 101.